Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of C stock opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.74.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.