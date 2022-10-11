Citigroup Initiates Coverage on CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.14.

Shares of CME traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.92. The stock had a trading volume of 171,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,466. CME Group has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 29,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 21,227 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile



CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

