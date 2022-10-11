Citigroup Initiates Coverage on MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $288.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.78.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MKTX stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.61. 13,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,191. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.73. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $424.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.9% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

