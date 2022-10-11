Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires 9,215 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.6% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,599. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

