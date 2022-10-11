Citizens National Bank Trust Department Boosts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,705 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 229.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $229,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $681,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEM. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.76.

Newmont Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE NEM traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 291,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,317,977. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

