Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys 1,700 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC traded up $9.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $513.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,531. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $345.90 and a twelve month high of $515.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

