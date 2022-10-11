Citizens National Bank Trust Department Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,509,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after acquiring an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,523,133,000 after buying an additional 87,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,322 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,291. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.13.

Shares of NOW traded down $7.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $374.06. 42,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 413.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $367.71 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.86.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

