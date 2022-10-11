Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 70,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,345,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $12,096,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.1 %

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.71.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,764. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,032.29%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.