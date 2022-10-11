Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,210. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $209.59 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.29. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.