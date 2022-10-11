Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $701,000 Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in WestRock were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in WestRock by 634.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.59. 67,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.92. WestRock has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $54.78.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. WestRock’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on WRK shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.14.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.