Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $771,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,508,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $332.29. The stock had a trading volume of 234,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,967. The business has a 50 day moving average of $364.53 and a 200 day moving average of $371.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $328.12 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

