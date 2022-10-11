Citizens National Bank Trust Department Increases Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department owned 0.43% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $700,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 80,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 23,841 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 390,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,187. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.