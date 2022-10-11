Citizens National Bank Trust Department Reduces Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.49. The stock had a trading volume of 16,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,226. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.19. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.