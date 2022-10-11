Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $59.40

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59.40 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 60.40 ($0.73), with a volume of 2170821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.50 ($0.73).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Civitas Social Housing to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Civitas Social Housing alerts:

Civitas Social Housing Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 74.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £366.26 million and a P/E ratio of 864.29.

Civitas Social Housing Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a GBX 1.43 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Civitas Social Housing’s previous dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.75%.

In related news, insider Michael Wrobel acquired 79,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £59,551.50 ($71,956.86).

Civitas Social Housing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Social Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Social Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.