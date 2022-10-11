CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $672,023,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,633 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,153,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,728 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Shares of CP traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.59. The company had a trading volume of 77,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,983. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $66.68 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

