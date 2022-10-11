CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 187 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,353 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $2,392,144 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $470.37. 17,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,925. The firm has a market cap of $208.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.