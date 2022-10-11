Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Acquires 200,000 Shares

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,671,580 shares in the company, valued at $77,984,380.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

On Wednesday, October 5th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $286,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,061. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $765.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $643.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CCO. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.