Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading 8.3% Higher

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 306,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,150,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.
A number of research firms have commented on CLOV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Clover Health Investments to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.
The company has a market cap of $792.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
