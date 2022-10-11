Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading 8.3% Higher

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 306,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,150,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

A number of research firms have commented on CLOV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Clover Health Investments to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

The company has a market cap of $792.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLOV. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 45,186 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Clover Health Investments by 73.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 57,605 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 311.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,950,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,018 shares during the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

