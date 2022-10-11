Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Portfolio Manager Acquires $20,040.00 in Stock

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Palma purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,040.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Palma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Jeffrey Palma purchased 2,000 shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $24,160.00.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,673. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 27,206 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 42,691 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

