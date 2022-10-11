Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Purchased by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,550 shares during the period. Columbus McKinnon comprises approximately 1.0% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.80% of Columbus McKinnon worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 118,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth $3,543,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 21.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 66,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 385,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 52,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,396. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $220.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.