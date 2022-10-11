Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,951 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $54.88. The company has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Redburn Partners lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

