Comparing Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) & G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Get Rating) and G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of -1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 275% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G City has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Advanced Oxygen Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and G City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Oxygen Technologies 143.77% 16.48% 8.22% G City 6.03% 1.03% 0.34%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 23.93 $60,000.00 N/A N/A G City $710.61 million 1.21 $199.94 million $0.32 16.25

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and G City’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

G City has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and G City, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A G City 0 0 1 0 3.00

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. Its property is land only, as well as a 750 square meters parcel that is used as a fuel station. The company also distributes and sells cargo security straps and tie downs. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Randolph, Vermont.

About G City

(Get Rating)

Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Gazit-Globe Ltd. is a subsidiary of Norstar Holdings Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Oxygen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.