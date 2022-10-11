Comparing Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) & Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Soluna’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.15 -$44.48 million ($3.93) -0.31 Soluna $14.35 million 1.72 -$5.26 million N/A N/A

Soluna has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenidge Generation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

23.8% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Soluna shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Soluna shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Soluna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -105.74% 6.12% 3.32% Soluna -63.62% -34.10% -24.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Greenidge Generation and Soluna, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenidge Generation currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 509.76%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Soluna.

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats Soluna on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc. builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

