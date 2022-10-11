Comparing Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) & Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tenon Medical and Avinger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avinger 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tenon Medical currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. Avinger has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,875.81%. Given Avinger’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than Tenon Medical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenon Medical N/A N/A N/A Avinger -219.16% -209.14% -63.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenon Medical and Avinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Tenon Medical and Avinger’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenon Medical $160,000.00 84.28 -$7.05 million N/A N/A Avinger $10.13 million 0.86 -$17.41 million ($5.73) -0.22

Tenon Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avinger.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Avinger shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Avinger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Los Gatos, California.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to allow physicians to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. Further, the company develops IMAGE-BTK for the treatment of PAD lesions below-the-knee. It markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

