Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) PT Raised to $33.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CAG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,749,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,195,000 after purchasing an additional 193,096 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

