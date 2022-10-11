Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $287.00

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $287.00 and last traded at $287.00, with a volume of 17 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $287.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.00 and a 200 day moving average of $288.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 925.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

About Constellation Brands

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 929.06%.

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.