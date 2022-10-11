Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $287.00

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $287.00 and last traded at $287.00, with a volume of 17 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $287.00.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.00 and a 200 day moving average of $288.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 925.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.
