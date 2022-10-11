Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Lowered to $276.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $277.00 to $276.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $277.92.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $221.24 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 713.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.54 and its 200-day moving average is $242.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 300.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $581,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 26,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

