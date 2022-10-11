Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 8,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 319,853 shares.The stock last traded at $12.02 and had previously closed at $11.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CSAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cosan from $15.60 to $18.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.
Cosan Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosan
Cosan Company Profile
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cosan (CSAN)
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.