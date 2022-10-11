Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 8,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 319,853 shares.The stock last traded at $12.02 and had previously closed at $11.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cosan from $15.60 to $18.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Cosan alerts:

Cosan Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosan

Cosan Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSAN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Cosan by 38.1% during the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Cosan during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cosan during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cosan during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.