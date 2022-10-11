Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Now Covered by HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.80 price target on the stock.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Coupang from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coupang to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coupang from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.57.

NYSE CPNG opened at $19.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Coupang has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coupang will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Coupang by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 110,367,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,288,000 after acquiring an additional 45,751,780 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Coupang by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,947,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919,724 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Coupang by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,328,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,937,000 after acquiring an additional 906,883 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology grew its position in Coupang by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 24,014,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Coupang by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,510,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,873,000 after acquiring an additional 174,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

