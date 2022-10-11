COVA Market Capitalization Reaches $115,703.19 (COVA)

COVA (COVA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. COVA has a market cap of $115,703.19 and $34.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, COVA has traded down 92.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 230.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034184 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is https://reddit.com/r/covalent_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “COVA (COVA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. COVA has a current supply of 6,500,000,000 with 2,496,011,000 in circulation. The last known price of COVA is 0.00004631 USD and is down -92.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $22.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://covalent.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars.

