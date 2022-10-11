Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $421.15

Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $421.15 and last traded at $428.56, with a volume of 488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $430.46.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.78. The company has a quick ratio of 15.39, a current ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.14 by $1.78. The firm had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 42.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 54.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

