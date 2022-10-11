Credit Suisse Group Lowers J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $185.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $211.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JBHT. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.79.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.29. 7,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,262. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after buying an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,621,000 after buying an additional 517,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,975,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,846,000 after buying an additional 89,377 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,067,000 after buying an additional 317,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,015,000 after buying an additional 97,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

