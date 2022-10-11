Credit Suisse Group Trims GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Target Price to $48.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.69.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

NYSE GXO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,845. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average is $49.95. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,492,000 after buying an additional 1,023,715 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,354,000 after purchasing an additional 929,177 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,248,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,965,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,302,000 after purchasing an additional 78,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,382,000 after purchasing an additional 376,040 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

