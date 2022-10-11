Critical Survey: Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) & X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.51 million 3.86 -$40.25 million ($2.54) -0.36 X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 47.59 -$88.70 million ($3.32) -0.63

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than X4 Pharmaceuticals. X4 Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayala Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

28.4% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 95.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Pharmaceuticals -1,749.29% -131.63% -107.62% X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -175.80% -89.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and X4 Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83 X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $12.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1,273.00%. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $8.10, suggesting a potential upside of 289.42%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Ayala Pharmaceuticals beats X4 Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, a potent, selective, and oral small molecule GSI that is in Phase II/III pivotal study for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia. The company is also developing X4P-002, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of brain cancers; and X4P-003, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of CXCR4 disorders and primary immunodeficiencies. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.