Critical Survey: Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) versus Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.0% of Zeta Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Zeta Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Bakkt shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Zeta Global has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bakkt has a beta of 5.76, meaning that its stock price is 476% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zeta Global 0 2 3 0 2.60 Bakkt 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zeta Global and Bakkt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Zeta Global presently has a consensus target price of $11.70, indicating a potential upside of 69.81%. Bakkt has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 93.18%. Given Bakkt’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bakkt is more favorable than Zeta Global.

Profitability

This table compares Zeta Global and Bakkt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zeta Global -56.14% -319.87% -71.31% Bakkt N/A -15.70% -14.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zeta Global and Bakkt’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zeta Global $458.34 million 3.05 -$249.56 million ($2.05) -3.36 Bakkt $39.44 million 14.71 -$183.21 million N/A N/A

Bakkt has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zeta Global.

Summary

Bakkt beats Zeta Global on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zeta Global

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, and CDP+, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bakkt

(Get Rating)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.