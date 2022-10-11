CROWD (CWD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $254,142.00

CROWD (CWD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One CROWD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. CROWD has a market cap of $180,531.03 and approximately $254,142.00 worth of CROWD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CROWD has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003064 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070156 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10725208 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034343 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CROWD Profile

CROWD was first traded on January 1st, 2021. CROWD’s total supply is 2,496,085,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 520,000,000 tokens. CROWD’s official Twitter account is @crowd_networks and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROWD’s official message board is crowdnetwork.medium.com. CROWD’s official website is crowdnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling CROWD

According to CryptoCompare, “CROWD (CWD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. CROWD has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CROWD is 0.00034351 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $322,056.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crowdnetwork.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROWD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROWD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROWD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

