CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.76. 84,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,209. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.77 and a beta of 1.27. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.71.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

