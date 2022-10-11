Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stake Lifted by DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Crown accounts for approximately 1.4% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 92.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 187.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.77. 28,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,048. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCK. Citigroup reduced their target price on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Further Reading

