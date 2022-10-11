CryptoBlast (CBT) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week

CryptoBlast (CBT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, CryptoBlast has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBlast token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoBlast has a market capitalization of $292,064.99 and approximately $48.00 worth of CryptoBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBlast alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 231.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034350 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CryptoBlast

CryptoBlast was first traded on August 30th, 2021. CryptoBlast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,999,995 tokens. CryptoBlast’s official website is cryptoblast.energy. CryptoBlast’s official Twitter account is @crypblast. The Reddit community for CryptoBlast is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_medium=android_app&utm_source=share and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CryptoBlast is medium.com/@cryptoblast_token.

CryptoBlast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBlast (CBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CryptoBlast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CryptoBlast is 0.00000291 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptoblast.energy.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.