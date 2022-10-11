CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) were up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $120.89 and last traded at $120.89. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 51,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSWI shares. StockNews.com lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.51. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $199.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $731,432.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $731,432.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,038. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth $11,075,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 5.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 974,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,623,000 after acquiring an additional 46,630 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 6.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 153.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

