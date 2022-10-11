CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Acquires $25,456.00 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $25,456.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,200.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 10th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,990 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $31,581.30.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $31,880.00.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00.
- On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $27,897.00.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $28,135.00.
- On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $28,849.00.
- On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $31,194.00.
- On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,750 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00.
- On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 43 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $750.78.
CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CTO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.67. 72,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,449. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $323.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.59.
CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTO shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I raised their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTO Realty Growth (CTO)
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.