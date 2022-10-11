CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Acquires $25,456.00 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $25,456.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,200.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,990 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $31,581.30.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $31,880.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $27,897.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $28,135.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $28,849.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $31,194.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,750 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 43 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $750.78.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CTO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.67. 72,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,449. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $323.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.59.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 119.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTO shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I raised their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Further Reading

