Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 54,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,763. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $131.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $15.67.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.17). Cumulus Media had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $236.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,959,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 129.9% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 687,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 388,215 shares during the last quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,834,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

