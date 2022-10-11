Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.91

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 2707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded Cyxtera Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cyxtera Technologies to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Cyxtera Technologies Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $544.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.
Insider Activity at Cyxtera Technologies
In related news, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 55,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $650,810.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,913.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 55,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $650,810.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,913.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 32,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $395,283.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,109.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,318 shares of company stock worth $1,762,105. Insiders own 73.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Cyxtera Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.
About Cyxtera Technologies
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT)
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.