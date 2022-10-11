D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,534 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

EFA stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $55.91. 1,846,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,133,450. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.16. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

