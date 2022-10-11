D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Stryker by 307.9% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 13.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 54,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.24. The stock had a trading volume of 46,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,445. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.05 and its 200 day moving average is $223.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.14.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

