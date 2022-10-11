D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $79,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $578,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.56 on Tuesday, hitting $208.15. 148,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,974. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

