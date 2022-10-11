D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $13.53 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,027,000 after purchasing an additional 32,518 shares during the period. Finally, Jenkins Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,995,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.86. The stock had a trading volume of 20,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,014. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.38 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.16.

