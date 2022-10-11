D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $633.08 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,800,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.68% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $633,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.94. The company had a trading volume of 97,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,939. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

