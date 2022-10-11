D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,727 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.89% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $54,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,522.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,073,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,701 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,786,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,283,000 after acquiring an additional 24,243 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,901,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.76. 23,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,507. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.75.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

