D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 11,243 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,473 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,243 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $36,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 14.7% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Starbucks by 77.7% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 7,650 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 25,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 493.7% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 591,826 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $45,210,000 after purchasing an additional 492,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.06. The company had a trading volume of 317,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,205,923. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.44.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

